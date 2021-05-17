Police appeal after teenager injured in Bradford shooting

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was injured in a shooting in Bradford on Sunday 16 May.

The 17-year-old was injured in the Mayo Avenue area of the city after an altercation at a party at the same house on Saturday night at 11pm - police are investigating to see if the two incidents are linked.

The teenager's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Three males aged 39, 24 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, they are currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye (Protective Services Crime) said: "I would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

"We have a number of officers in the area providing a reassuring presence and carrying out investigations.

"Call police on 101 quoting log 238 of Sunday 16 May. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."