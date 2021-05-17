Richie Wellens appointed new Doncaster Rovers manager

Doncaster Rovers have appointed Richie Wellens as their new manager.

The 41-year-old enjoyed two spells at Rovers as a player making 199 appearances and was part of the team which won promotion to the Championship in 2008.

Wellens' managerial career began in 2017 with Oldham Athletic. He's also had spells at Swindon, who he led to promotion from League Two last season and most recently Salford City, who he left in March despite guiding them to victory in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

Andy Butler had been in temporary charge of Doncaster following the departure of Darren Moore in March but failed to impress the Rovers hierarchy winning just four of his 18 matches. A run which saw them drop out of the League One playoff picture.