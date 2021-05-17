West and South Yorkshire Mayors commit to 'building strong partnership'

The mayors of the Sheffield City Region and West Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis and Tracy Brabin, have met for the first time to commit to "building a strong partnership" between the two regions.

The pair met at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and agreed to work with the government to make sure the national "Levelling Up" agenda delivers for people in the region.

The mayors both said that they wanted to improve Yorkshire's cultural sector as the country moves out of lockdown.

The mayors also said that they wanted to increase transport connectivity and work to tackle climate change.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: "Today is the start of a partnership that will deliver for our communities and make a real difference as we seek to accelerate Yorkshire’s recovery from COVID-19."

She added: "We want our regions and our talented communities to be firmly on the national and international stage.

"Not only will this create jobs, but it will boost the wider economy - bringing people from far and wide into our wonderful towns and cities.

"As we emerge from the COVID pandemic, the arts, culture and heritage have a central role to play."

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region said: "As the economy and society opens up, we’re saying that Yorkshire is open for business, for visitors and for investment.

"This is the start of a stronger, more productive and powerful alliance that will put Yorkshire communities, our businesses, our research and innovation strengths and our cultural and creative output at the heart of a civic and economic renaissance."