Five arrested in Hull as part of County Lines operation

Five people in Hull have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

Three men and two women are being questioned by police after warrants were executed at three properties across the city.

Humberside Police said they recovered large quantities of drugs at all three addresses.

Detective Sergeant Matt Grantham said: "County Lines is a key priority for the force and our action against drug gangs remain ongoing.

"Work like this, alongside our partnering agencies allows us to protect those who may have become victims of criminal exploitation.

"Vulnerable people, often teenagers and sometimes children, are exploited into becoming involved in organised criminality, and communities can become overwhelmed with illicit substances and anti-social behaviour that often comes from drug use and dealing."

Police are appealing for anyone who suspects drug dealing is happening in their area to contact them on 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.