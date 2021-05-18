Lincolnshire becomes home to 33 new fire engines in £8m investment

A brand new bespoke fire appliance has been delivered to its new home at Waddington fire station marking the end of an £8m roll out across the county.

It is the last of 33 new Scania appliances to be put into service across Lincolnshire prompting interest from other stations across the UK.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services at the county council, said:"This is a big investment by the county council as the fire service is a priority for us. This new equipment not only keeps our communities safer, but also keeps our firefighters safer. I'm delighted that our fire crews in Lincolnshire will be some of the best equipped in the UK. This may be the last appliance to be delivered, but our commitment to investing in our fire service continues."

The appliances feature the latest equipment for firefighting, rescues and car extrication, with many having state-of-the-art 'Coldcut Cobra' units.

These ultra-high-pressure cutting extinguishers allow fires to be tackled from the outside of buildings and other enclosed spaces, and every fire station in Lincolnshire now has access to this.

This equipment enables us to be more effective in fighting fires, with the situation more quickly controlled. That leads to a drastic reduction in water damage to homes. This project started with us asking firefighters what features they wanted to see in new appliances to do their jobs effectively, and this was at the forefront of the whole design and build. Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter

The new Scania appliances boast: