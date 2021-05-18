New intensive care unit to open at Hull Royal Infirmary this summer

A multi-million Intensive Care Unit is to open at Hull Royal Infirmary this summer for critically ill patients from across Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

The trust has said that the new ICU will provide patients with some of the best critical care facilities in the country and will also help to cope with any future waves of Covid-19.

The unit will be able to host 24 patients and it is hoped that two new trauma surgery theatres can open on the top floor of the block.

Chief Executive Chris Long said: "This new unit will be a very welcome addition to the outstanding care we can provide people in critical need of emergency treatment, not just here in East Yorkshire but across our wider region.

"It will enable us to save more lives, provide patients and their families with better facilities and ensure we are in the best possible position to deal with any future waves of the virus or, indeed, any other pandemic in the future."

The building is due to open in August. Credit: Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust

The building has been built to be as energy-efficient as possible and will be fitted with negative air extraction systems to assist infection prevention and control.

Duncan Taylor, Director of Estates, Facilities and Development at the trust, said: “This is a fantastic facility which will help us provide the best possible care for our most seriously ill and injured patients well into the future.

“We undertook months of careful planning and design, working hand-in-hand with our clinical colleagues, to design the unit, using our wealth of experience of the pandemic to provide the cutting-edge facilities our teams will need.

“We are confident our new Intensive Care Unit will serve our staff, our services and our patients well for decades to come.”