'Vile' Harrogate paedophile jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences
A paedophile from Harrogate has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of 17 different counts of sexual offences.
Jessica Brennan, who was Allan Brennan at the time of the offending, assaulted her victims between 1998 and 2016 when they were all school-aged children.
Brennan, 54, denied all knowledge of the offences but was found guilty at trial after victims came forward to speak to North Yorkshire Police and support the investigation.
Brennan has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Protection Order.
Detective Constable Rebecca Prentice of North Yorkshire Police’s Harrogate & Craven CID said: "The victims in this case, and their families, have had their lives shattered by this vile and dangerous paedophile.
"But they have shown incredible bravery coming forward, some after 20 years, and their courage has ensured that Brennan has been put behind bars where she belongs for a very long time.
"I hope that they can now begin to rebuild their lives with the knowledge that justice has been done."
If you have been a victim of child sexual abuse
There are a number of routes you can take to report child sexual abuse to police, you can:
• Go to a police station,• Call 101
Seeking further support, advice and ways of reporting child abuse:
NSPCC Helplines | anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.
Childline | is available for young people on 0800 1111
Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) | Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email