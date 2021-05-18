A paedophile from Harrogate has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of 17 different counts of sexual offences.

Jessica Brennan, who was Allan Brennan at the time of the offending, assaulted her victims between 1998 and 2016 when they were all school-aged children.

Brennan, 54, denied all knowledge of the offences but was found guilty at trial after victims came forward to speak to North Yorkshire Police and support the investigation.

Brennan has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Protection Order.

Detective Constable Rebecca Prentice of North Yorkshire Police’s Harrogate & Craven CID said: "The victims in this case, and their families, have had their lives shattered by this vile and dangerous paedophile.

"But they have shown incredible bravery coming forward, some after 20 years, and their courage has ensured that Brennan has been put behind bars where she belongs for a very long time.

"I hope that they can now begin to rebuild their lives with the knowledge that justice has been done."

