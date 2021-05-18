A PCSO who was viewing and sharing thousands of indecent images and videos of children has been jailed.

Jonathan Plummer, who worked as a police community support officer, in Wakefield was sentenced to two years in prison at Leeds Crown Court.

He was found guilty of three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of distributing indecent images of children, one count of possession of extreme images and one count of possession of prohibited images.

The 35-year-old has also been added to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Elkie Gardner, investigating officer in the Professional Standards Directorate, said: “Plummer was viewing and sharing thousands of indecent images and videos, including some of the most extreme nature. Colleagues from Wakefield District Safeguarding conducted a comprehensive investigation, which was further progressed by Professional Standards. Plummer refused to admit his guilt, but the evidence against him has ensured he has been convicted of these offences and that he will face the consequences of his actions.”

The sickening off-duty activities of this PCSO have shocked and appalled his colleagues and completely contradict the values and standards that both the Force and, quite rightly, the public would expect of any police employee. “We take the possession and distribution of indecent images extremely seriously. Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Bottomley, West Yorkshire Police

He added: " I hope that this conviction demonstrates that no one is above the law and that we will take action against anyone involved in this abhorrent offending."

PCSO Plummer was suspended from duty on his arrest. Enquiries confirmed his offending was not connected to his work as a PCSO. Misconduct proceedings will now get underway.