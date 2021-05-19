Bradford Royal Infirmary to be part of world-first Covid vaccine booster trial

Bradford Royal Infirmary will be part of a world-first Covid vaccine booster trial launching in the UK.

It is one of the sixteen sites in the UK to take part in a new government-funded clinical trial looking at different COVID-19 ‘booster’ vaccines.

The Cov-Boost study, led by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and backed by £19.3 million of government funding will trial seven vaccines.

It will be the first in the world to provide vital data on the impact of a third dose on patients’ immune responses and will include a total of 2,886 patients and participants. They will start being vaccinated from early June.

The trial will look at seven different COVID-19 vaccines as potential boosters, given at least 10 to 12 weeks after a second dose as part of the ongoing vaccination programme

The initial findings, expected in September, will help inform decisions by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on plans for a booster programme from autumn this year.

Minister for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, has urged volunteers to come forward for the vaccine.

“Having taken part in a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial myself, I would encourage everyone eligible to volunteer – whatever your religion, ethnicity or background, it’s a fantastic opportunity to get involved with such an historic initiative.”