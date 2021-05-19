Drink-driver jailed for dangerous driving which killed Lincolnshire grandmother

A 46-year old man has been jailed for 3 years and 4 months in prison for causing death by driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

A lady in her 70s died when her vehicle was hit while it was parked in a lay-by on the A17 near to Holdingham roundabout on the morning of Sunday November 15 2020.

Norbert Tarasinski, of no fixed abode, ''lost control'' of his black Audi A6 as he drove along the A17 towards Holdingham roundabout on his way to Sleaford to go shopping.

He crossed from the main carriageway into a lay-by and crashed into the parked grey Toyota Aygo, police said.

79-year-old Iris Mellor, from Helpringham, had pulled her car over into the lay-by as she noticed a crack on her windscreen had got bigger. She was waiting for assistance when the Audi hit her car from behind.

She was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but sadly died of her injuries the following day.

Her granddaughter, in her 20s, who was sat in the front passenger seat, suffered minor physical injuries.

Tarasinski provided a positive breath test at the scene of the collision, which showed he was over the legal drink drive limit. His blood contained 181 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - more than the legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Tarasinski pleaded guilty to the offence of causing death by driving without due care while over the legal prescribed alcohol limit at Lincoln Crown Court.

Along with his jail sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for 3 years and must pass an extended driving test. He also has to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Detective Sergeant Luke Wells, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said Tarasinski had been drinking the previous evening and into the early hours of the morning.

He warned others of the consequences of drink-driving.

''I have a very clear message, don’t drive if you have consumed alcohol or taken any form of illegal substance; it’s that simple. Don’t be responsible for someone else death.”