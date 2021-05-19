Flats evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze at Bradford furniture factory

A number of flats have been evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze at a furniture factory in Bradford.

It started shortly before 3am at a property on Legrams Lane in the Shearbridge area of the city. The fire is in a furniture factory adjoining a larger mill complex.

18 fire engines were called to the scene on Legrams Lane in the early hours of the morning.Nearby residents have been warned to keep their windows and doors shut and surrounding roads have been closed.

Authorities say the fire is now under control.

Videos and photos from the scene show huge flames erupting from a building within a massive police cordon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are working alongside partners from Police, Ambulance, Bradford Council Emergency Planning team and Yorkshire Water.

A spokesperson for Bradford Council said power to the building has been isolated.

"Power to the building on fire is being isolated and local residents may also be affected. Please avoid the area if you can. Power to Princeville, Copthorne, Horton Grange and Farnham primary schools may also be affected."

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible. There is a cordon in the area and roads surrounding the building are affected.