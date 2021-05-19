More than £900,000 has been awarded to Calderdale Council to provide activities and healthy meals to the most disadvantaged children and young people during the school summer holiday.

The fund, from the Department for Education, is to deliver the Healthy Holidays programme to primary and secondary school pupils who are eligible for free school meals, from Monday 9 August to Friday 3 September 2021.

Calderdale community organisations, schools and childcare providers are also being invited to apply for a share of the £926,000 grant to help provide activity programmes over the summer break.

Cllr Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said the holidays can be an ''anxious'' time for families who may be struggling financially.

“For some families who are struggling financially, the long summer holidays can be an anxious time, trying to manage the family food budget and keep children healthy and entertained.''

“We are working with partner organisations across Calderdale through the Never Hungry Again campaign to do everything we can to offer support to the families who need it most.''

The Community Foundation for Calderdale is running the grants programme and applications open from Tuesday June 8 until Tuesday June 29.