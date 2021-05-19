Nightclub owners say delays to reopening could close venues for good

Report by Jon Hill

Nightclub owners and DJs are pleading with the Government to allow them to operate again from next month to safeguard thousands of jobs.

Nightclubs have been closed since the start of the first lockdown amid warnings it is impossible to socially distance and keep Covid secure on a crowded dance floor.

Scientists are urging caution, but dance venue bosses say staff are already leaving the industry and more delays could see more clubs could close for good.

Revellers at the Circus Nightclub at Bramley-Moore Dock, Liverpool. Credit: PA

Earlier this month, Liverpool hosted the UK's first nightclub event in a year in a test event. In Leeds, bar owner Terry George hopes it will help allow the return of dancing at bars like his.

Audiences could be permitted to safely reopen as part of the roadmap out of lockdown, starting no earlier than June 21.

For him and others who rely on late night entertainment to make a living, June 21st could be a lifeline.

''We are banking everything on June 21st. We're going to have big problems if things don't go back to normal as the Prime Minister has said. We've got plans of big events, of mass gatherings of people and we need June 21st to happen it's super important to us.''

Terry says he is hoping nightclubs are able to open in June.

However, for those tracking the virus and the surge in cases of the Indian variant, a full reopening next month can not be guaranteed.

Professor Nicola Stonehouse Virologist from Leeds University says there is a lot that is unknown.

''We don't really know what's going to happen over the next few weeks so I think let's worry about the things we can control and what we can control is getting as many people vaccinated as possible and also trying to see that infection rates don't go through the roof over the next few weeks.''

The Government says it understands how difficult the pandemic has been for nightclubs, but moving too fast risks a ''resurgence in infections, hospitalisations and deaths.''