A third of children are living in poverty in Yorkshire and the Humber as rates of poverty rise by almost a fifth over the past five years.

Before the pandemic, 4.3 million children across the UK were living in poverty, up 200,000 from the previous year - and up 500,000 over the past five years.

Child poverty rates increased in all Yorkshire and the Humber local authorities, after housing costs are taken into account - with Bradford and Leeds seeing the sharpest increase in the region.

Bradford West and Bradford East constituencies reported the highest levels of child poverty.

The research carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty Coalition shows that Yorkshire and the Humber has seen child poverty rates increase over the past five years, fuelled by stagnating family incomes.

Overall child poverty rates in the region have risen by almost a fifth - from 28% to 33% - over the last five years.

47% of children in Bradford West and Bradford East are living in poverty.

43% of children in Leeds Central, Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough live in poverty.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said the figures are worrying.

"These deeply worrying figures reveal the true extent of the hardship facing families - even before the pandemic hit. With child poverty rates rising, children in the region are among those most exposed to the devastating economic consequences of the pandemic.''

"Our frontline workers tell us that poverty levels are at the worst they've ever seen, as they deliver vital support to families in the region desperately trying to keep their kids clothed and well-fed.''

The coalition is calling on the UK Government to recognise the scale of the problem and its impact on children's lives and to create a credible pla

A Government spokesperson said it is committed to supporting families most in need.

“Latest figures show that the number of children in absolute poverty has fallen by 300,000 since 2010.

“We are committed to supporting families most in need, spending billions more on welfare and planning a long-term route out of poverty by protecting jobs through furlough and helping people find new work through our Plan for Jobs. We also introduced our £269 million Covid Local Support Grant to help children and families stay warm and well-fed throughout the pandemic.”