Two men have been arrested after cannabis plants worth more than £2 million have been found in an old bingo hall in Mexborough. South Yorkshire Police executed a warrant at the Empire Bingo hall where they found the huge drugs farm inside.The building on Swinton Road was home to cannabis plants worth an estimated £2.18m.Two men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of class B drugs, both remain in custody at this time.

Two men were arrested during the raid. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said there is often a misconception about the possession of the drug.

"The value of tackling cannabis production and sale is often questioned, as there is acommonly held misconception that it isn’t ‘real crime’. This couldn’t be further from the truth."Inspector Adrian Luscombe, whose team led the operation, said cannabis farms drive organised crime gang activity.

"Cannabis farms generate essential income that drives OCG activity, it’s not a ‘harmless’ drug in any way, shape or form. Often extremely vulnerable people are recruited to look after the grows, living in appalling conditions full of fear.

''Because of this, we invest significant resources in disrupting this activity and identifyingthose responsible.''