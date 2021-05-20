Hull City's all time record goal scorer Chris Chilton dies aged 77

Hull City's all time record goal scorer Chris Chilton has died at the age of 77.

The club confirmed Chilton, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia since 2012, died overnight.

He spent nearly all of his career at his hometown club despite the big sides knocking on his door.

Chilton scored 222 goals for his hometown club between 1960 and 1971 - club record that's yet to be broken.

There to celebrate with him for most of those goals was team mate and close friend Ken Wagstaff, who last night was one of the last people to see Chilton before he passed.

He says he was always a ''gentleman.''

Late last year, a fundraising appeal helped raise more than £40,000 to contribute towards his care needs.

A club statement said his contributions would ''not be forgotten.''

"Our thoughts are with the Chilton family, and their many friends, at this sad time. His contribution to Hull City will never be forgotten. Club flags will fly at half-mast as we remember a man who was simply worshipped by the thousands that watched him play at Boothferry Park, and whos goalscoring exploits may never be bettered."