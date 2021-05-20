Lincolnshire's Red Arrows granted permission to perform over the summer

Red 1, Squadron Leader Tom Bould, speaks to ITV News

The world-famous Red Arrows will return to performing this summer after being granted permission to fly again after a two-year absence.

The team, who are currently based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, were given display approval today after completing an annual assessment.

Displays by the team were cancelled last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning they haven't performed for the public since 2019.

Credit: PA

The team have been training in Greece and Squadron Leader Tom Bould said that he is "incredibly honoured" to have the opportunity to present a new show.

"I am hugely proud of what the whole team has achieved in being awarded Public Display Authority and being ready to perform for people in the UK, and beyond, across the new season," he said.

“This is the culmination of several months of hard work and everyone’s dedication to the task has brought us to this point, whether they be fellow pilots in the team or our highly-trained support staff."

Squadron Leader Bould has previously been a team member in 2015 and 2017.

Speaking about the new 20-minute aerobatic show, he said: “This year we are displaying some of the biggest shapes in our inventory, including Swan and the Big Vixen Roll with all nine jets just six feet apart, while rolling upside down.

“Hammer Head Break is back, which is a slightly different way to start the second half of the show with an arena-filling spectacle."

He also confirmed that the team will be finishing their shows with a tribute to the NHS.

The Red Arrows’ opening display of the new season will be on June 4 at the Midlands Air Festival – the first event of a four-month summer campaign spanning the UK and mainland Europe.

All the details of the group's performance's can be found here.