Man jailed after assault fractured jaw and bruised brain of 61-year-old

A man who fractured his victim’s jaw and nose and caused bruising to his brain after attacking him with a metal bat has been jailed.

Jamie Duffield, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the attack – which happened in Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington, on Monday, 14 December.

He was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison for assault causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard Duffield had been seen shouting and smashing the windows of the 61-year-old Patrick O’Hare’s flat with the metal bat.

He then approached the front door, where he attacked the Mr O’Hare with the bat, causing him significant injuries to his head and face.

Duffield was arrested at the scene, kicking and damaging the door frame one of our vehicles in the process.

The court heard that at the time of the assault Duffield had been drinking heavily and had also taken cocaine.

Detective Constable Sebastian Petch, who led the investigation, said it was a ''vicious and violent'' attack.

“This was a vicious and extremely violent attack, which could have easily resulted in the death of Mr O’Hare. As a result of this assault, he struggles to walk, has ongoing issues with his speech and suffers significant memory loss – to the extent he had to be reminded that he was a father.''