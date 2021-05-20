Mobile collection points for home Covid-19 tests set up in Kirklees

Kirklees Council is bringing a mobile collection point to a number of areas across the borough to make it easier for local people to access Covid-19 Lateral Flow home testing kits.

It comes as surge testing is launched in Kirklees after a ''small number'' of cases of the Indian variant were confirmed in Huddersfield.

In a national effort to reduce infection rates, twice-weekly asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is currently available for everyone in England. However, it can be difficult for some people to access the tests.

As part of a pilot, Kirklees council are setting up a one-day mobile collection point in each of the following areas between the dates of 21 May – 28 May 2021.

Dewsbury: Friday 21 May, Dewsbury Sainsburys

Ravensthorpe: Monday 24 May, Ravensthorpe Shopping Park

Heckmondwike: Tuesday 25 May, Heckmondwike Morrisons

Honley: Wednesday 26 May, Honley Community Centre

Huddersfield

Saville Town: Friday 28 May, Taleem Training and Community Centre

Anyone over 18 can collect two packs, which containing seven tests each.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Strategic Director for Public Health at Kirklees Council, said getting tested when you don't have symptoms can help reduce the spread of the virus.

“Asymptomatic testing helps us identify people who are infectious and could spread the infection to others unknowingly. This is particularly important with restrictions now starting to ease and it now being much more likely to come into contact with people from other households.

More information about where you can collect Lateral Flow Tests can be found here.