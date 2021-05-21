East Yorkshire school among those concerned about assessment process

Video report by James Webster

A school in East Yorkshire is among a group of academies that have written to the exams regulator about how GCSEs and A-Levels will be run next year.

Exams in the UK have been cancelled for the second year in a row as a result of schools being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic - the group are concerned about whether assessments will be back to normal in 12 months time.

The group want answers on why the delay in deciding what assessment would replace this year's exams; should exam fees paid by schools be reduced and what is the plan for next summer.

Jonny Uttley, from the Education Alliance Multi-Academy Trust, said: "I think what there needs to be is much more choice for students about what topics they cover, what they answer.

"So it's a big piece of work the exam boards need to do but it's vital they do it because otherwise there's going to be an issue about fairness again next summer and there's no reason why we should be in that position when we've got a year's notice."

Traditional scenes of students sat in exam halls won't be seen for the second year in a row. Credit: PA

Thomas Glover, a year 12 student at the school in Driffield, is concerned about next year's exams as he didn't have to take his GCSEs last year.

He said: "We're hoping we can do exams but we'd like to know whether we actually are because in terms of what we're going to be learning, are they going to be shorter?

"Do we miss out bits of content or do we just learn the whole thing and hope we have to?"

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, has said that pupils like Thomas need more clarity on what is going to happen next year.

She said: "They need to be made clear before the end of this term so that teachers and pupils and parents have got a chance to understand what the assessment process will be next year and parents to support their pupils and pupils to work and teachers to arrange the teaching and learning and assessment."

The exams watchdog has said "teachers are best placed to assess what students have learned amid the disruption caused by the pandemic".

They added that for next year government policy is that exams should take place but "contingency planning is underway".