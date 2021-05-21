Hull drug dealer jailed after indecent images of children found on phone

A drug dealer from Hull who admitted making indecent images of children has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Karl Davis, who was known as Gary Overton until three weeks ago, 40, was arrested following an investigation by the National Crime Agency in June 2020 after officers linked his email and IP address to downloaded images of children.

Traces of cocaine and cannabis were found in Overton's home and he later admitted to supplying Class A and B drugs.

Analysis of Overton's phone found 40 indecent images of children.

Alongside his jail sentence, Overton has to sign the sex offenders register for ten years and was given a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Stuart Cobb, NCA Investigations Manager, said: "Offenders who view child sex abuse images are directly responsible for more and more children being abused.

"They fuel real-world abuse and torment of children whose lives are harmed beyond description."