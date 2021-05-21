Lincoln New Theatre Royal set for star-studded reopening

The New Theatre Royal in Lincoln will welcome back audiences tonight with a star-studded cabaret performance.

The X Factor's Ray Quinn, who has appeared as Danny Zuko in Grease on the West End, will lead the performance and will be joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff.

The Voice's Zoe Hanna May and Lucy Kane will also perform, as well as six professional ballroom dancers.

It will be the first time the theatre has had an audience in over a year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - the capacity of the venue will be limited to enable social distancing.

The theatre says that the show could only be put on as a result of funding from the government's art's grant.

Strictly Cabaret X is produced and directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Natalie Hayes-Cowley, who said: "This is an incredibly ambitious production for us due to the pandemic.

"However, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to produce a new genre of show to welcome audiences back to the theatre, giving our patrons an evening of the glitz and glamour of cabaret."

The theatre hopes to re-open fully on June 21 if the UK government remove all lockdown restrictions.