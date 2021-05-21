A new coronavirus variant has been identified by Public Health England, which is mainly concentrated in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The variant, VUI-21MAY-01, has been designated as a Variant Under Investigation by PHE.

There have been 49 cases across the country to date.

There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective.

Increased laboratory testing is being carried out to better understand the impact of the mutations on the behaviour of the virus.

PHE has said that all appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken, including additional contact tracing and targeted testing.

Where cases have been identified, additional follow-up of cases, testing of contacts and targeted case finding will limit the spread of variants.