Lincoln City reach League One play-off final at Wembley

Lincoln City have reached the League One play-off final at Wembley after Sunderland failed to secure a big enough goal difference in the second leg of their semi-final match.

Lincoln earned their spot after a nail-biting 3-2 aggregate win against Sunderland.

The Imps went into the game with a 2-0 advantage after winning the first leg 2-0 on Wednesday night at Sincil Bank in front of 3,145 supporters.

10,000 Sunderland fans were left disappointed as Lincoln got the all-important goal when Tom Hopper headed home a corner in the 55th minute to make it 2-1 on the day.

Lincoln will play Blackpool on Sunday 30 May to have the chance to go into the second tier of English football for the first time since the 1960s.

It is thought that around 4,000 fans from each club will be allowed to attend the game.

It is a remarkable achievement for the club who were only promoted back into the football league in 2017.