A man has been jailed after police officers found a large scale cannabis factory in the cellar of a house in Hillsborough.

Florin Trifan, of no fixed address, was taken into custody after officers searched the house in Minto Road in Hillsborough last month.

Around 254 cannabis plants with a street value of £250,000 were found in the loft and cellar of the property.

Florin was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Cultivating cannabis on this scale funds the activities of organised criminals.These profits would have likely gone on to fund violence, exploitation and have a knock on effect of causing fear in our communities. PC Laura Thompson, South Yorkshire Police

PC Thompson added: “If you have concerns about the production and supply of drugs in your area, please tell us. We act on the information you provide and work tirelessly to put criminals behind bars, and stop them benefiting from putting drugs on our streets.”