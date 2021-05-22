North Yorkshire singer James Newman to represent UK at Eurovision Song Contest

Singer James Newman from North Yorkshire will be flying the flag for the UK in tonight's (Saturday 22nd May) Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer-songerwriter who is from Settle has previously worked with Rudimental, as well as artists including Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris.

He is the brother of pop star John Newman who found fame with the number one track "love me again" in 2013.

James missed his chance to perform last year because of the pandemic so he is hoping it will be second time lucky.

He will be performing his song Embers during this year's final in front of a crowd of 3,500 at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam - cheered on by his fans back in Settle.