Four people have appeared in court today charged in connection with the kidnap and murder of a Bradford man

The body of Asghar Badshah was found in a former bank in Batley in December 2019. It is alleged he was kidnapped from Mayo Road in Bradford a month before.

Qaisar Shah from Bradford, and Sabbah Shahmuradi from Surrey have been charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Two women - Sobia and Zaban Syed from Bradford have been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property