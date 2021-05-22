Two men and two women in court over kidnap and murder of Bradford man two years ago
Four people have appeared in court today charged in connection with the kidnap and murder of a Bradford man
The body of Asghar Badshah was found in a former bank in Batley in December 2019. It is alleged he was kidnapped from Mayo Road in Bradford a month before.
Qaisar Shah from Bradford, and Sabbah Shahmuradi from Surrey have been charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property.
Two women - Sobia and Zaban Syed from Bradford have been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property