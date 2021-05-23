Former Hull player makes NRL return

Former Hull FC and Hull KR player Albert Kelly has made a triumphant return to the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia.

He proved the critics wrong by helping his side, the Brisbane Broncos in their shock 34 - 16 win over the Sydney Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday (Saturday 22 May)

The 30-year-old left Hull at the end of last season to return home, it's been 2505 days since he last played in the NRL. He was named in the squad for the Broncos last week to replace the injured Anthony Milford.

Brisbane's coach, Kevin Walters praised Kelly's performance saying:

"He showed his class and his experience at different times in the game."

The result came as a surprise to many as the Broncos form has been lacking of late while the Roosters are flying in the top half of the table.

Kelly original joined Brisbane on a train and trail contract at the beginning of the 2021 NRL season and has managed to force his way into the squad.