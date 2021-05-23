Kim Leadbeater selected as Labour candidate for Batley and Spen by-election

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, has been chosen as Labour's candidate to fight the Batley and Spen by-election.

Following a meeting of the local constituency Labour Party, Kim Leadbeater said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the support she had received from party members in the seat her sister used to represent.

Her selection was welcomed by party leader Sir Keir Starmer who said:

I am delighted that Kim has been selected to stand in the Batley and Spen by-election. Her roots in the community will make her a fantastic champion for Batley and Spen, tackling the issues local people are raising. Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party

The contest was triggered by the decision of Labour MP Tracey Brabin to quit Westminster following her election as the first mayor of West Yorkshire.

Earlier this week, the Conservatives announced Leeds Councillor Ryan Stephenson as their candidate.

Councillor Stephenson represents the Harewood ward and is Chairman of the West Yorkshire Tories.