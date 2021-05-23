Labour set to unveil Batley and Spen by-election candidate

Labour is set to announce its candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of the constituency's murdered former MP Jo Cox, is widely tipped to be selected to fight the seat.

The contest was triggered by the decision of Labour MP Tracey Brabin to quit Westminster following her election as the first mayor of West Yorkshire.

It was previously represented by Mrs Cox until she was murdered by a far-right extremist in June 2016.

Labour is desperate to hold on to the seat following the party's crushing defeat in another "red wall" by-election in Hartlepool earlier this month.

No date has been been set for the contest although Labour - which is defending a majority of 3,525 from the 2019 general election - is widely expected to delay until late July.

Earlier this week, the Conservatives announced Leeds Councillor Ryan Stephenson as their candidate.

Councillor Stephenson represents the Harewood ward and is Chairman of the West Yorkshire Tories.