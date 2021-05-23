Rotherham brothers jailed for ten years each for armed robbery

Two brothers from Rotherham branded 'prolific offenders' have each been sentenced to 10 years in jail after carrying out an armed robbery together.

On 26 October 2019, Christopher and Stephen Bouskill targeted an electrical shop in Wath. Armed with an axe and a knife, the brothers entered the store and made threats to the owner before stealing his wallet and £700 from the till.

The brothers’ actions that day caused an innocent man to fear for his life. The victim, who was 78 at the time, was pushed to the floor, attacked, and robbed while being threatened at knife point. The man’s bravery and commitment to assisting with the investigation throughout is to be admired. PC Jessica Pearce

Christopher Bouskill drove his getaway car in to floodwater as he left the scene, and after being stranded, he was caught by police dogs.

The pair have also been linked to a string of burglaries which took place in October. PC Pearce continued:

“The Bouskill brothers are nasty and prolific offenders – both of them a blight on the Rotherham community. I am pleased that justice has been done, and both are behind bars for a significant period of time.”