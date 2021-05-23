Urgent appeal to find missing Scarborough woman

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing 27 year-old woman from Scalby near Scarborough.

Detectives say Melissa Gardener was last seen at her home address on High Street in Scalby around 2pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday 22 May 2021)

Officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Melissa is described as being 5 ft 2 in height with long blonde hair, fair skin and is believed to be wearing a black anorak-style coat and a hoodie.