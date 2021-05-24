Video report by Lisa Adlam

The family of a woman from South Yorkshire, who was allegedly killed by her partner who then took his own life, are campaigning for a change in the law so that he could be convicted posthumously.

Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, who was a former soldier and served in Afganistan, suffered 58 injuries at Terence Papworth's home in Balby near Doncaster almost a year ago - he died in prison before he could go on trial.

A coroner ruled that "beyond reasonable doubt" that Papworth was responsible for her death.

A coroner ruled that Papworth killed Amy last year. Credit: Facebook

Amy-Leanne's family feel that they have been denied the chance of justice and are launching a petition to make it law that trials and convictions can be held posthumously.

Jacqui Fareham, Amy's mother, said: "We want justice for Amy, the legal system didn't give her that justice, so that is what our aim is now - to go to parliament with a petition and get the law changed."

She added that even if they couldn't get the law changed they would at least know that they tried.

Amy-Leanne served in Afghanistan. Credit: Family Photo

The Ministry of Justice said it was enshrined in law that when a defendant died during criminal proceedings that no further action would be taken.

A spokesperson for the department said it did work to ensure families bereaved by murder and manslaughter received the help and support need to cope and, as far as possible, recover from the impact of crime.

The petition will launch on Saturday, which will be the anniversary of Amy's death.