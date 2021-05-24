ITV News Traineeship applications now open for 2022

The ITV News Traineeship has opened applications for its 2022 programme and could be the chance for you to work at ITV News Calendar, or one of the other ITV regions.

What is the ITV News Traineeship?

The trainee scheme offers the opportunity to join the ITV national and regional news teams as a trainee journalist.

You will be taught all the skills you need to work on our multi-media news operations.

We’re looking for people who can demonstrate a commitment to journalism, have great story ideas and are ambitious.

This is a great opportunity to begin your career with ITV, Britain's most popular commercial broadcaster.

Am I eligible to apply?

The minimum criteria for the traineeship are for you to demonstrate:

That your experience to date shows you have a strong interest in news and a commitment to a career in journalism

That you can bring an original perspective and have creative ideas

That you are detail orientated, with good spelling, language and grammar skills

That you are able to critically analyse a programme or piece of text and draw out the key themes

The ITV News Traineeship provides trainee journalist opportunities for those who are looking to start their career in News and is particularly keen to receive applications from those who are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, disabled people and those from lower socio-economic groups as we recognise that individuals from these groups are currently underrepresented in our industry.

ITV News is interested in talented and enthusiastic people who have committed themselves to a career in journalism, either through their writing, work experience, academic choices or their career so far.

If you’re looking to change your career and you can demonstrate an interest in Journalism, your application will be welcome. You will need to provide evidence of having a GCSE in English Language or equivalent (Grade B or above), as well as being able to evidence your genuine interest in news output.

Applicants should be over the age of 18 by 1st January 2022.

What's next?

Applications can only be made for this scheme online. However, ITV is an inclusive employer and if you require this information in an alternative format, please contact newstraineeship2022@itv.com.

As part of the application process we are asking you to record two short 60 second clips to be sent as a link and uploaded.

Your application will be assessed in two stages which are clearly outlined on the application form. If you don’t get through the first stage, your second stage answers which are mainly scenario and writing based tests will not be considered.

If shortlisted, you will be invited to an online assessment day on either Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th or Thursday 7th October 2021. Please note that ITV News is not able to accommodate additional interview and assessment dates.

Closing date for applications: Sunday 13th June 2021 (23:59)