Kittens rescued near Hull to be hand-reared by RSPCA volunteers

Four kittens found at an abattoir site near Hull have been rescued by the RSPCA and are now being hand-reared by volunteers.

The cats were found with their eyes still closed and umbilical cords attached when they were found at Cranswick Food site last weekend.

The animals were taken to the Bridlington and Driffield district RSPCA branch and the decision was made to hand-rear them as their mother could not be found.

The kittens are being looked after by RSPCA volunteers until they can be adopted. Credit: RSPCA

Julie Morris, the cat rehoming coordinator for the branch, said: "They are feeding really well and have opened their eyes. It is an intensive job feeding them - especially through the night - but it is so rewarding to watch them grow."

She added: "Over the years I have lost count how many kittens I have hand-reared but it is lovely to watch them develop and then when they are about three months old they will be ready for adoption and can move into their forever homes."

Inspector Laura Barber, who found the cats, said: "As they still had their umbilical cord attached which had dried up and their eyes were closed we estimate these feral kittens were only a couple of days old when they were found.

"I am grateful to the man who found the kittens and reported the matter to us as they would not have survived on their own.

"They are beautiful and doing really well in Julie’s care and once old enough they will be put for adoption and have a proper home rather than leading a feral life around a factory."