A survivor who believes she was a victim of the Yorkshire Ripper has had her artwork beamed on to the Houses of Parliament to mark the 40th anniversary of his conviction.

Mo Lea, 61, from Bedford was an art student in Leeds in 1980 when she was attacked with a hammer - she believes that Peter Sutcliffe was responsible, although she has never received justice as Sutcliffe took his knowledge to the grave when he died last year.

On May 22 1981, Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others.

A report by Sir Lawrence Byford found Sutcliffe could have been responsible for 13 more offences and made a string of recommendations to West Yorkshire Police.

Ms Lea was named as a probable victim in redacted parts of the Byford report but no charges were brought against Sutcliffe despite a reinvestigation.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Sutcliffe’s conviction, Ms Lea has produced a drawing of the famous statue Lady Justice that sits on top of the Old Bailey building.

Mrs Lea with her artwork. Credit: PA

It has been turned into an animation and projected onto the Houses of Parliament, where the Byford report still rests in the library.

Ms Lea said Lady Justice symbolises the "fair and equal administration of the law".

But in her artwork, the scales of equality tilt and outpour women’s symbols that fall down to the floor, representing "the negative imbalance of justice towards women".

Ms Lea said: "The art projection raises the question, asking what progress has been made in the police and legal systems to support women who have been victims of violent attacks.

"This represents the negative imbalance of justice towards women."

She added: "It’s a call to Parliament to improve legal proceedings for women who are victims of assault."

Ms Lea is supporting women’s charity Ending Violence Against Women with the project.