Leaders in West Yorkshire are calling on people in the region to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered after variants of the virus were found in the region.

The West Yorkshire Resilience Forum has asked people "not to let their guard down" as the country moves out of lockdown.

There has been surge testing in Kirklees after cases of the Indian variant were found in the borough.

On Friday it was announced that a variant of the virus concentrated in Yorkshire and the Humber was being investigated by Public Health England.

Different areas of the country have increased testing in place as a result of variants of covid-19. Credit: PA

Dave Walton, co-chair of West Yorkshire Prepared and Deputy Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "A small number of cases of the Indian variant have been detected in Kirklees. However, with increased testing and those infected isolating, the risk to the general population is extremely low.

"Our concern is if the new variant does take hold in West Yorkshire and spreads to other areas, it will hit those communities where vaccine uptake has been low, as has been seen elsewhere in the country, which could lead to increased hospitalisations."

Kirklees is currently in the top ten in England of areas with the highest Covid rates, with all other West Yorkshire Local Authority areas in the top 30.

Dr Phil Wood, Medical Director at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Senior Responsible Officer for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme, said: "Anyone who is 32 or over can book online now without waiting for an invitation or by calling 119.

"We have appointments at our vaccination centres across the city, including our community pharmacy centres and local GP centres so you can choose a time and place that suits you.

"These are also available to anyone in the nine priority groups who hasn't yet taken up the offer of a vaccine so please do think about booking an appointment if you haven't already."