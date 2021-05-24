York is one of the areas set to benefit from a £300 million upgrade of the UK's electrical vehicle charging network.

The energy regulator Ofgem has approved the funding, which is part of a wide £40 billion commitment, which will go towards more than 200 low-carbon projects helping to prepare the UK for more electrical transport.

It said it will partly support installing cables needed to launch "1,800 new ultra-rapid charge points", tripling the current network.

A further 1,750 charging points will be installed in towns and cities across the UK, it added.

York will have an increased network capacity as a result of the investment according to Ofgem.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: "The payment will support the rapid take-up of electric vehicles which will be vital if Britain is to hit its climate change targets.

"Drivers need to be confident that they can charge their car quickly when they need to."

Transport minister Rachel Maclean said: "I warmly welcome today's news from Ofgem, which will greatly improve the resilience of our charging network as we build back greener.

"With more than 500,000 electric cars now on UK roads, this will help to increase this number even further as drivers continue to make the switch to cleaner, greener vehicles."