The government has published new advice for a number of areas of the UK, where coronavirus infection rates are high and where the Indian variant of concern is spreading fastest.

Kirklees is one of the hardest hit areas in the country. It currently has the fourth highest rate of infections in England according to Public Health England.

The government website states: "The new COVID-19 variant spreads more easily from person to person. To help stop the spread, you should take particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble.'

The change to the guidance appears to have been made on Friday without an official announcement.

The government advice :

You should meet outside rather than inside where possible

Keep 2m apart from people that you don't live with, this includes friends and family you don't live with

Avoid travelling in and out of the affected areas unless it is essential

You should take lateral flow tests twice a week

Get vaccinated when you are offered it

If you have any symptoms, get a PCR test

You should self-isolate immediately if you have symptoms or a positive test result for COVID-19. There is financial support if you’re off work because of coronavirus.

Kirklees Council updated its guidance today Tuesday 25th May on travel, work and meeting other people in the borough.

Meeting other people outside rather than inside

Up to 30 people can mix outdoors.

Hugging friends and family is allowed, but please consider the vulnerability of people you hug and the people they are in contact with.

If you do meet indoors:

Up to 6 people or two households can mix indoors.

Up to 6 people or two households can stay overnight in somebody's home.

Travel and work

You are advised to avoid travelling in and out of Kirklees unless it is essential, for example for work or education.

Continue to work from home if you can.

Continue to follow this guidance:

Wear a face covering in areas where it is compulsory. These include indoor public settings such as shops, public transport and places of worship.

Stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Where this is not possible, stay 1 metre apart with extra precautions like wearing a face covering

Wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds.

Kirklees council said it was not notified about changes to the advice on travel in and out of Kirklees and they are seeking clarification from the government.

Rates of infection in Kirklees are high and we’re asking residents to keep themselves and their community safe. That means taking part in testing regularly and isolating when you need to. Limit your contact with people outside your household, keep social distancing and meet outdoors if you can. As soon as you are eligible, it’s really important to get vaccinated. Leader of Kirklees Council, Cllr Shabir Pandor

Councillor Pandor added: “Tomorrow we will start surge testing in key locations across Kirklees. We are also working with NHS colleagues and government to deliver vaccinations faster and make them even more accessible to everyone in our community. If we work together, we will bring infections down and protect our community and our economy.”