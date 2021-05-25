Leeds restaurant forced to close after car crashes through front window

A restaurant in Leeds has been forced to close just a week after re-opening after a car crashed through its front window.

Zucco, which is an Italian eaterie in the Meanwood area of the city, posted on Facebook to say that nobody was hurt in the collision but that they have no idea when they will be able to open again.

Credit: @zuccomeanwood

It breaks our hearts seeing the restaurant like this after just being able to reopen but as you can see there’s been a big crash into the front of our restaurant, luckily no one was hurt but it looks like we are going to be closed for a while again . Spokesperson, Zucco

They added: "We promise we’ll be back as soon as possible but as this has never happened to us before we have no idea when #drivesafe"