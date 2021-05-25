Man arrested on suspicion of murder after injured woman found at house in Barnsley
A murder investigation is underway after the death of a woman in Barnsley.
Emergency services were called to a house on Brierfield Close just after 12.30am on Tuesday 25th May where they found a woman believed to be in her 50s, with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.A 31-year-old man is being questioned in connection with her death.
Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire police.