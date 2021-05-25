A murder investigation is underway after the death of a woman in Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to a house on Brierfield Close just after 12.30am on Tuesday 25th May where they found a woman believed to be in her 50s, with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.A 31-year-old man is being questioned in connection with her death.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. Formal identification of the woman and a post mortem examination are yet to take place. There will be a police presence in Brierfield Close today while officers carry out their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Spokesperson, South Yorkshire police

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire police.