A teacher who was suspended after showing children at Batley Grammar School a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed can return to the classroom.

An independent investigation into the incident - which provoked a nationwide row and protests - has concluded that the teaching staff involved in delivering the lesson did not use the image with the intention of causing offence.

A spokeswoman for the Batley Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, said:

"We accept the recommendations of the independent expert investigation and will put them into practice immediately.

"The investigation recommends that the issues raised can be effectively dealt with through additional management guidance and training.

"The findings are clear, that the teaching staff involved did not use the resource with the intention of causing offence, and that the topics covered by the lesson could have been effectively addressed in other ways.

"In the light of those conclusions, the suspensions put in place while the investigation was under way will now be lifted."