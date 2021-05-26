New base for Leeds' Hearing and Balance service opens

Video report by Chris Kiddey

A new centre has opened in Leeds for the city's Hearing and Balance service - which sees more than five hundred patients a week.

The centre has been moved to Seacroft Hospital from Leeds General Infirmary where a new children's hospital will be built in its place.

Julian Hartley, the Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Where it was previously was in old cramped accommodation and now here at Seacroft it has moved to a much patient-friendly and open and clinically modern and appropriate setting."

One of the patients who benefits from the service is three-year-old Poppy who was diagnosed with hearing problems after she was born.

Her mum Katie said: "Just from coming in for an initial diagnosis right the way to now being three years old.

"Every appointment we have had our hands held along the way and looked after so it's just so important to us."