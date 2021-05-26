Watch: Moment car stopped in Ryedale and nine people get out

Police in North Yorkshire got a bit of a surprise when they pulled a car over because it had no insurance, only to fine nine people inside!

Dashcam footage shows the moment one passenger steps out of the car to open the boot which is loaded with six other people.

North Yorkshire Police said they stopped the hatchback car in Norton, Malton last week during their targeted deployments for UN Global Road Safety Week as it had bald tyres and no insurance.

It was seized and the driver reported for dangerous driving.