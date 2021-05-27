Since the start of the Covid pandemic, care home staff, their residents and their loved ones have been consistently told that a 'protective ring' was thrown around the places they called home. But there has been an angry reaction in our region amid claims that was not the case.

The claims came from the Prime Minister's former advisor, Dominic Cummings - and strongly denied by the Health Secretary in the Commons. And watching the exchanges closely were some of the people who have seen first hand what has unfolded in some of our region's care homes. Adam Fowler has been hearing from them.