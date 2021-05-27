Batley and Spen by-election set for July 1st

The by-election for the Batley and Spen MP is to be held on July 1st.

It was triggered after Tracy Brabin had to quit Westminster following her election as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin Credit: PA

The writ for the by-election was moved in the Commons by Labour today (May 27th) with the party saying polling day will take place on July 1st

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox is hoping to retain the seat for Labour.

Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater Credit: Labour Party

Keir Starmer's party will be desperate to avoid losing another northern seat. The party lost Hartlepool in a by-election on May 6 as another brick in the "red wall" of northern seats crumbled - with the Tory Candidate for Batley and Spen, Ryan Stephenson, hoping for a repeat performance.

Conservation candidate Ryan Stephenson Credit: Conservative Party

The Yorkshire Party candidate is medical research engineer Cory Robinson.

Yorkshire Party candidate Corey Robinson Credit: Yorkshire Party

Campaigning in area could be complicated by coronavirus, with Kirklees one of the areas where people have been encouraged to "minimise travel" due to the spread of the Indian variant.