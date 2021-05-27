As part of the Kirklees vaccination roll-out, a pop-up vaccination centre is to be sited at Fox's Biscuit Factory tomorrow (May 28th) to give all members of staff the opportunity to receive the first or second dose of the vaccine.

People who work in shift patterns are among those who find it more difficult to book a vaccine appointment, and the pop-up vaccination centre is the start of a targeted approach by Kirklees Council and the NHS to work with local businesses to help make the vaccination roll-out as easily accessible as possible for everyone.

The vaccine rollout continues to have success in Kirklees. So far, more than 233,000 people have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 156,000 of those have had their second.

Since the vaccine programme began its rollout in Kirklees, deaths and hospitalisations have fallen steadily and remain at a much lower level. Significantly, no one in Kirklees died of Covid-19 in the last week.

However, the borough's infection rate is rising and is currently one of the highest in the country.

For many people their job, due to shift patterns, doesn’t just mean it’s more difficult to get to a vaccine appointment, but it also means they are more likely to become infected. There are also disproportionally more people within these industries that are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they do become infected.

We cannot ignore this and that’s why we’re beginning this targeted approach to take the vaccine closer to those most at risk Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Strategic Director for Public Health at Kirklees Council