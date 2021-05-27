Sheffield United announce Slaviša Jokanović as new first team manager

Sheffield United has announced that Slaviša Jokanović is to be the club’s new first team manager, taking over next season.

The former Watford and Fulham boss has inked a three-year deal, becoming the club’s first overseas manager.

Since 2019 he has managed Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar. Jokanović, 52, boasts a formidable record in England after guiding both Watford and Fulham into the Premier League.

As a player, Jokanović enjoyed a lengthy career at the top level, including tours with Partizan Belgrade, Tenerife, Deportivo La Coruna - where he won the La Liga title - and Chelsea amongst others.

He also earned 64 caps for Yugoslavia over an 11-year period, appearing in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

After turning to management, he enjoyed success in his first job at Partizan, winning the league and cup double in consecutive seasons.

Jokanović arrived on English shores in 2014 and led Watford to promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge. In 2018, he repeated the feat at Fulham, where a play-off victory over Aston Villa earned a second promotion to the top flight.

On signing his Blades contract, Jokanović said he was 'excited' to work in English football again.

I am honoured to become the manager of this historic football club and I’m grateful to Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Yusuf Giansiracusa and Stephen Bettis for trusting in me to start this new chapter for the Blades. We all share the same long-term vision, passion and ambition for Sheffield United.

I want to assure our amazing fans that we’re fully committed to helping the team achieve its goals and make you feel proud. With your support, we can make Bramall Lane a fortress and I have no doubt that your voice will make a big difference to the team after so long without you last season. Let’s work together to get Sheffield United back to where the club belongs Slaviša Jokanović

Blades owner, Prince Abdullah, said over the past two months, the club has undertaken a rigorous recruitment process in their search for the right person to take Sheffield United forward.

Once we held discussions with Slaviša, it was also abundantly clear that his ambitions were aligned with those of the club. It goes without saying, we are thrilled to have someone in charge with a CV which boasts a proven track record of success in England and abroad. We believe this appointment further underlines our commitment to ensuring success for Sheffield United Blades owner Prince Abdullah

Acting chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa said it had been a 'trying season' for the Blades and this was a 'good day' for the team. He thanked caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom for doing 'a fine job during a difficult period.'