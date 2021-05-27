Sheffield United announce Slaviša Jokanović as new first team manager
Sheffield United has announced that Slaviša Jokanović is to be the club’s new first team manager, taking over next season.
The former Watford and Fulham boss has inked a three-year deal, becoming the club’s first overseas manager.
Since 2019 he has managed Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar. Jokanović, 52, boasts a formidable record in England after guiding both Watford and Fulham into the Premier League.
As a player, Jokanović enjoyed a lengthy career at the top level, including tours with Partizan Belgrade, Tenerife, Deportivo La Coruna - where he won the La Liga title - and Chelsea amongst others.
He also earned 64 caps for Yugoslavia over an 11-year period, appearing in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.
After turning to management, he enjoyed success in his first job at Partizan, winning the league and cup double in consecutive seasons.
Jokanović arrived on English shores in 2014 and led Watford to promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge. In 2018, he repeated the feat at Fulham, where a play-off victory over Aston Villa earned a second promotion to the top flight.
On signing his Blades contract, Jokanović said he was 'excited' to work in English football again.
Blades owner, Prince Abdullah, said over the past two months, the club has undertaken a rigorous recruitment process in their search for the right person to take Sheffield United forward.
Acting chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa said it had been a 'trying season' for the Blades and this was a 'good day' for the team. He thanked caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom for doing 'a fine job during a difficult period.'