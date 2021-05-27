Todmorden viaduct is restored to its Victorian glory

A 181-year-old viaduct designed by railway pioneer George Stephenson has been painstakingly restored to improve passenger journeys in the Calder Valley.

Network Rail has now removed scaffolding to reveal the repainted and repaired Grade II listed Gauxholme viaduct in Todmorden.

The essential maintenance to the structure, built in 1840, was completed as part of a £3.7m Great North Rail Project investment.

Kathryn Berry, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “It is extremely satisfying to finally unwrap this iconic structure from the scaffolding and reveal Gauxholme viaduct once again in all its Victorian glory. This is a major investment for Todmorden to improve railway journeys in the Calder Valley."