Well-wishers donate almost £10,000 to restaurant badly damaged in car crash

Bosses of a family-run Italian restaurant which has been left a partial ruin by a car which careered through its front window say they're overwhelmed by the generosity of well wishers.

Regulars, locals and even strangers have donated almost t£10,000 to help staff and the owners of the Zucco restaurant in Leeds which now faces weeks of closure and repairs just six days after it reopened from lockdown.

Wrecked interior of Zucco restaurant

The restaurant had just enjoyed one of its busiest weeks ever with the easing of lockdown. General manager Matteo Leggiero describes what happened on the night .... and what effect it has had on the business.

Police are appealing for witnesses and for any dashcam footage which could shed light on the chain of events leading up to what happened.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but it's understood has been discharged. Police say the investigation goes on.